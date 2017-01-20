Novel buffer-layer design results in room-temperature mid-IR InAs laser made on InP

Researchers from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign have demonstrated the first room-temperature lattice-mismatched indium arsenide (InAs) quantum-well laser grown on an indium phosphide (InP) substrate. Their laser emits light at a wavelength (2.75µm) that is typically only achievable using the more expensive substrate gallium antimonide (GaSb).

In order to build their laser on InP, Lee and the team devised a highly unconventional design. Using molecular beam epitaxy, they grew a metamorphic buffer layer composed of indium, arsenide, and phosphide (InAsP) that served as a platform to grow strained InAs quantum wells, where light would be generated.

According to Minjoo Larry Lee, an associate professor of electrical and computer engineering who lead the team, the lower optical cladding layer can constitute nearly 50% of the total laser thickness. By having a multi-purpose buffer layer, the researchers needed less epitaxial material to make their laser, which resulted in less processing time and expense.

The buffer layer served a second purpose: it made up the bottom clad for optical confinement in a laser waveguide. With a typical laser design, the buffer layer that helps bridge the mismatch between substrate and active region is completely separate from the cladding layers.

Another benefit of Lee’s design approach is it gives researchers the ability to reach emission wavelengths that weren’t readily accessible on InP before.

“Our design concept can theoretically now be applied to other materials, including III-V lasers on silicon,” said Lee, who plans to apply the new design approach to creating lasers that emit light in under-served infra-red wavelength ranges that are good for molecular gas sensing for environmental monitoring or defense applications.

Lee collaborated on this work with University of Texas faculty member Dan Wasserman–a former faculty member at the University of Illinois Micro + Nanotechnology Lab and the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering–and graduate students Daehwan Jung and Lan Yu.

The team’s research was published in Applied Physics Letters in November 2016.

Contact: Minjoo Larry Lee, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, [email protected].

Writer: Laura M. Schmitt, Micro + Nanotechnology Lab, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.